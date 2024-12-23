SEREMBAN, Dec 23 — A total of 41 inmates in Negeri Sembilan were granted licensed released under the Ihsan MADANI programme, which allows rehabilitation outside of prison to provide inmates an opportunity to start a new life with the support of the community and employers.

Negeri Sembilan prisons director Ahmad Mustaqim Che Bisi said the initiative was implemented as an effort to guide inmates towards rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“The employers involved in this programme have shown great commitment. They do not prioritise profit, but instead, they are generous in contributing to the community by giving these inmates a second chance,” he said while speaking at the licensed release programme at the Mantin Resident Reintegration Centre today, with state Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Action Committee chairman J Arul Kumar in attendance.

Ahmad Mustaqim also pointed out that close cooperation between families, the community, and employers were crucial to ensure that former inmates can lead a better life after their release.

For today’s programme, nine employers were involved in the release of selected inmates with the condition that the inmates return to their families while adhering to the set regulations.

An employer involved in the programme, Hairoi Izzat Jumah, 29, said his restaurant was one of the first to employ former inmates, having hired more than 200 since 2015.

“Today, we are taking in nine workers (selected inmates) to work at our restaurant. Alhamdulillah, so far, they have all worked well, cooperating and following the instructions given.

“We have no issues with hiring former inmates, as they too deserve a chance. Many former inmates who have completed their sentences have gone on to work with us,” he said.

Hairoi added that this was not just about freedom, but also about shared responsibility to shape individuals who can contribute to society.

Meanwhile, one inmate, known as Hazrul, 36, who was supposed to serve a 10-year prison sentence for cannabis abuse expressed his gratitude to have been selected for the programme.

He had served three months in Jelebu Prison but has now been given the opportunity to return to his family, with the condition that he reports to the Tampin Parole Office weekly and informs the parole authorities of his whereabouts at work for monitoring. — Bernama