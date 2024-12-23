KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Malaysia and Bahrain reaffirm their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors, aiming to foster a more prosperous and resilient future.

In a joint statement released by their respective foreign ministries, Malaysia and Bahrain pledged to leverage existing platforms such as the High Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation to deepen collaboration, explore new opportunities, promote innovation, and address emerging global challenges.

“The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations marks a historic milestone for Bahrain and Malaysia, providing an opportunity to reaffirm their shared pride in the growth of their close political, economic and cooperative partnership.

“Both countries are determined to expand these ties to bring greater prosperity to their peoples and to strengthen their pivotal role in promoting security, peace and sustainable development, at both regional and international levels.

“Moving forward, Bahrain and Malaysia are committed to deepening their bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest to build a more prosperous and resilient future, contributing to the stability and development of their two countries and the wider regions, looking forward to many further years of close and effective cooperation,” the statement read.

The joint statement stated that Bahrain and Malaysia continue to strengthen their cooperation through the implementation of signed agreements and memoranda of understanding for economic, trade, investment, technical, cultural and scientific cooperation.

“Further, they continue to advance their shared aspiration for deeper partnerships in energy, Islamic banking and finance, manufacturing, transport, halal products manufacturing, food security, logistics hub, information and communications technology, tourism, culture and education, environment and renewable energy, among many others,” it added.

Bahrain and Malaysia, the two brotherly countries recognise the significant progress achieved across political, economic, cultural and social sectors under the wise leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and King Sultan Ibrahim.

“Bahrain and Malaysia enjoy stronger relations than ever marked by high-level exchanges of visits between the leaders of both countries that have deepened the bonds of friendship and brotherhood,” the statement read.

It added that the special visit of King Hamad to Malaysia on July 20 this year, to attend the installation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th king of Malaysia, underscores the significance of these ties, which continue to strengthen through ongoing official, parliamentary and economic engagements.

Meanwhile, Malaysia and Bahrain are committed to strengthening international multilateral cooperation through their active roles in international organisations, such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

According to the joint statement, Bahrain and Malaysia are proud of the longstanding relations and strong partnership between their leaderships and peoples, and their continued development on the basis of trust, mutual respect, human values, and common interests.

The strengthening of Malaysia-Bahrain ties is reflected in several key developments: the establishment of the High Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in 2001, followed by the opening of the Malaysian Embassy in Manama in 2003, the Committee’s first formal meeting in 2013, and the establishment of the Bahraini Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 2017. — Bernama