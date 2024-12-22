KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed his condolences to the family of Muslim Brotherhood activist Youssef Nada, who died today.

“It is said that our family friend, the Muslim Brotherhood activist from Egypt and well-known businessman Youssef Nada has returned to Allah’s side.

“My family and I are saddened by his passing and pray for his soul to be forgiven and granted a special place by His side, Insya-Allah,” he posted on Facebook today.

Nada, 93, was a businessman and an Islamic financial figure who founded Al Taqwa Islamic Bank. He was most famous for raising successful European human rights legal cases to defend himself against accusations of terrorism by the United States. — Bernama