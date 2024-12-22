KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Johor police have opened an investigation following the circulation of an image of fast-food purchase receipts allegedly containing words insulting Islam.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the receipts, dated December 19 and 20, involved food purchases at fast-food restaurants in Kluang, Batu Pahat, and Muar, believed to have been made by the same individual, according to a report today on news portal BuletinTV3.

He added that a report was received regarding the case, enabling further investigations, including efforts to track down the suspect.

“Three investigation papers have been opened under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 298 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said that the police take any actions that could disrupt harmony, safety, or religious sensitivities in the country very seriously.

“Firm and uncompromising action will be taken under the provisions of the law against any individual who intentionally disrupts public order and safety,” he said.