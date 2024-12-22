KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Malaysian Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) clarified today that it was acceptable for Muslims to say “Merry Christmas” to Christians so long as it is irreligious.

On Facebook, the country’s Islamic regulators laid out the conditions necessary for the practice to be permissible to Muslims.

Jakim said that Muslims could with others Merry Christmas if:

The intention is to promote goodwill and maintain good relationships.

There is no intention to acknowledge or affirm the beliefs of another religion.

It does not involve using religious symbols or emblems.

Regardless of Jakim’s intentions, however, the post triggered debate in the comments section about Christianity and Islam.

Christians worldwide will celebrate Christmas on Wednesday, December 25.