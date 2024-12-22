JAKARTA, Dec 22 — Indonesian police have detained 18 personnel suspected of extorting Malaysian nationals who attended the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) concert in Kemayoran, North Jakarta.

Public information bureau head, Brigadier General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, confirmed that the personnel are from the Metro Jaya District Police, Central Jakarta Metro Police, and the Kemayoran Police Station.

“These personnel have been detained by the Professional and Security Division (Propam) for further investigation,” he said in a statement.

The detentions followed several complaints from Malaysian nationals who took to social media, alleging they were mistreated and extorted during the event.

“We will not tolerate any misconduct by our members,” Trunoyudo emphasised, adding that updates will be provided soon.

According to the claims, the Malaysian nationals were forced to undergo urine tests, asked to show their passports, and pressured to pay money, even though their drug test results were negative.

The three-day DWP concert at the Jakarta International Expo, organised by Ismaya Live, a part of Ismaya Group, concluded on December 15 and is one of Asia’s largest electronic music festivals.

In a statement, the DWP expressed regret over the challenges faced by those affected, acknowledging that while some issues were beyond their control, they understood the impact it had.

The DWP also further assured that they were actively working with the relevant authorities and government bodies to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The incident has drawn attention from House of Representatives (DPR) Commission III chief, Habiburokhman, who expressed confidence that Propam would address the alleged extortion fairly.

“If extortion did occur, those involved should be punished,” he said.

The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) has also called for decisive action against the officers involved, urging ethical hearings and criminal penalties if a crime is confirmed.

“If it’s a criminal matter, they should be prosecuted. We support Propam’s investigation,” Commissioner Muhammad Choirul Anam stated, according to Kumparan news portal. — Bernama