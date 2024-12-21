KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the public deserve answers about what happened to MH370, and vowed the government’s full cooperation if the new search bears fruit.

He said Transport Minister Anthony Loke briefed the Cabinet yesterday on the latest resumption of the search process, and what it would cost Putrajaya.

“If you ask me if I’m impressed or convinced, not clearly... but we owe it to the people. At least we’ve convinced them that people are prepared to find it.

“If they find it, we pay. If they don’t find it, we don’t pay. That’s our position,” he told reporters, referring to the arrangement with Ocean Infinity.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished in March 2014 during its journey from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing, China, carrying 239 passengers and crew.

Over the years, attempts to find the wreckage of the Boeing 777 have faltered, leaving hundreds of families still grappling with the heartbreak of the tragedy.

Loke announced yesterday that the government today agreed “in principle” to accept Ocean Infinity’s no-find-no-fee proposal to continue searching for MH370’s wreckage based on a new lead, more than ten years after the plane mysteriously disappeared.

Loke added the new search location is based on the latest data obtained after ten years of analysis by experts and researchers.



