DUNGUN, Dec 21 — The steelworker who fell from a platform at Paka Industrial Zone here has died, seven hours after an iron rod pierced his right shoulder.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Muhammad Firdaus Mazlan, 34, passed away around midnight while receiving treatment at Dungun Hospital.

“The remains of Muhammad Firdaus were taken to Masjid Assalikin in Kampung Sungai Udang after hospital procedures were completed this afternoon and were buried at Syed Yahya Islamic Cemetery,” the paper quoted his colleague, Mohd Izzat Amir Mohd Rahim, 32.

It was previously reported that prior to the incident, the victim and two colleagues were cutting steel on the seventh floor of a decommissioned power station.

During the task, the victim is said to have tripped over a metal bar before falling from around 84 metres above ground.

However, the victim was fortunate not to fall to the ground as he was secured with a safety harness attached to his body.