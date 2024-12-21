SUBANG, Dec 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed his commitment to combatting corruption while maintaining the independence of Malaysia’s judiciary.

Responding to criticism over the recent acquittals of high-profile figures such as Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Anwar dismissed the claims as unfounded, stressing that he does not and will not interfere in judicial proceedings.

“If you ask me my personal view, whether I like it or not, I have my views,” Anwar said regarding Rosmah’s case.

“But we’ve spoken about judicial independence. The judge made his decision, and the Attorney General (AG) felt there were grounds for appeal, so the appeal was pursued.”

“There has been so much absurdity and hypocrisy directed at me over these matters. I have not heard these critics talking about the billions squandered from this country. I have an issue with that!” he told reporters during a meeting today.

As for Rosmah, Anwar said, “With all due respect, she has already been convicted. So, even if I have my views, I cannot interfere. Let the process go on.”

He also noted that when the earlier prosecutions were conducted, they were rushed, marked by “venomous indemnity and critical vengeance” from those in power at the time.

“Two years in office, and I’ve not interfered nor instructed any judge on any issue. Can you tell me that that has happened in the past?” he asked.

On December 19, the High Court granted Rosmah’s discharge and acquittal from charges of money laundering and tax evasion. This was her second corruption trial.

In 2022, she was found guilty of three corruption charges related to a RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project aimed at providing electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison for each charge, to be served concurrently, and fined RM970 million, with a default sentence of 30 years in jail. However, her sentence is currently on hold pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal.

The acquittal followed Rosmah’s application to have all charges against her quashed, arguing they were defective and lacked essential elements for a fair trial.

Regarding the appointment of Tun Musa Aman as Sabah’s 11th Yang di-Pertua Negeri (TYT), Anwar refuted claims that he had a role in the decision.

Musa, 73, was appointed by Article 1 of the Sabah Constitution for a four-year term, effective January 1, 2025, replacing Tun Juhar Mahiruddin whose term ends on December 31, 2024.

Musa was acquitted and discharged of all 46 criminal charges linked to timber concession contracts in the state in 2020.

“I did ask about other names, but when the chief minister presented me with the list, there was only one name,” Anwar said.

“I did ask if other names could be considered, but that was contingent on state approval.

“Did I do that? Yes, I did. But people say I didn’t do anything. There were discussions, taking into consideration the state’s views and consulting with the Agong.”

“In the end, the Agong made his decision, and I went along with it. I say it’s okay to criticise, but not to imply I condone corruption.

“The issues of the past are being raised, but no one is criticising the people who stole billions. In fact, they are being championed, probably because they’re funding these criticisms.”

“I am only interested in governing this government and will not condone or compromise on anyone in the Cabinet or civil service who has abused their power. That much I can guarantee,” he concluded.