PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — Traffic on major highways is expected to rise sharply, with an estimated 2.55 million vehicles daily, as travellers make their way to the eastern, northern, and southern regions for Christmas celebrations on Wednesday, and the year-end school holidays.

Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) director-general Datuk Sazali Harun said that 2.12 million vehicles are expected to use expressways under the PLUS group. These include 188,130 vehicles on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway; 87,380 on the East Coast Expressway Phase 1; 39,830 on the East Coast Expressway Phase 2; and 115,590 on the West Coast Expressway (WCE).

“To ensure smooth traffic flow during the Christmas holiday, LLM has directed all highway concessionaires to make thorough preparations, to ensure safe and seamless journeys for highway users,” Sazali said in a statement, today.

The government today announced toll-free travel for highway users, nationwide, starting 12.01 am on Dec 23 (Monday) until 11.59 pm on Dec 24 (Tuesday), in conjunction with Christmas Day.

For the convenience of highway users, Sazali said that the LLM Traffic Management Centre will operate from 7 am to 10 pm.

Motorists can check live updates on highway traffic through the official social media accounts of LLM and highway concessionaires, or by contacting the LLM Traffic Management Centre at 1-800-88-7752. They can also view closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage on the LLM website at https://www.llm.gov.my.

Sazali further advised motorists to plan their journeys using the MyPLUS-TTA application, and ensure their Touch 'n Go card or e-wallet has sufficient balance. He also reminded motorcyclists that the emergency lane is not a dedicated route for motorcycles but is designated for vehicles in the event of breakdowns or emergencies. — Bernama