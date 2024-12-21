JOHOR BARU, Dec 21 — The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) seized 989 vape or electronic cigarette products worth RM34,158, including items disguised as games and food, during a special operation conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.

State health director Dr Mohtar Pungut said that the operation resulted in 11 offence notices being issued under Section 47 of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act (Act 852).

“In Johor, the sale of vape products at business premises located within local authority (PBT) areas is prohibited under the Licensing, Business Trade, and Industrial By-Laws, making it an offence for any party to violate this regulation.

“JKNJ strongly advises premises owners and business operators to refrain from selling vape products in Johor, particularly those disguised as games or food,” he said in a statement, today.

Dr Mohtar added that the department would continue conducting such operations, in line with the enforcement of Act 852, which began on Oct 1.

“This operation aims to ensure compliance with the ban on the promotion, advertising, packaging, and labelling of disposable pod-type smoking materials, designed to resemble games and food,” he said.

He further said that, to date, 6,097 premises have been inspected, with 1,021 offence notices issued for various violations.

“JKNJ takes the negative impact of the increasingly widespread smoking practices very seriously, particularly unethical promotions targeting children and teenagers,” he added. — Bernama