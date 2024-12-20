KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Department of Veterinary Services has said the injuries on cats found dead on the Universiti Malaya campus here were likely caused by animals, said the police.

According to The Star, Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said that UM security received information from the department indicating that the marks on the cats were consistent with bites from wild creatures.

“So far, no police reports have been lodged on this matter,” he was quoted as saying.

However, he said UM's security team was conducting its own internal investigation.

The cases were brought to light when social media users began sharing disturbing images and reports about the dead cats on the university's grounds.

The posts quickly gained traction, with some users concluding it was the work of a “psychopath”.

Some images circulating online showed a cat’s carcass with a large gash on its body and all four paws missing.

While some users said the injuries resembled dog attacks they have seen before, others refused to accept this conclusion by citing the dismemberment.