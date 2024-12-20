PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin has urged Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to redistribute leadership roles within the coalition, warning that Bersatu’s dominance in key positions could lead to divisions.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Hashim emphasised that PAS, which governs four states and has strong grassroots support nationwide, deserves more significant roles in PN.

He called for careful consideration in appointing leaders to key positions, expressing hope that changes could be made to “satisfy all parties”.

“I believe PAS members are also not entirely pleased with the current situation, where key PN positions are dominated by Bersatu.

“For example, if the PN chairman is from Bersatu, the deputy chairmanship should be given to PAS, but even this has not happened,” he was quoted as saying.

Hashim also questioned the assumption that Muhyiddin should remain PN’s prime ministerial candidate, arguing that a PAS leader should lead the coalition, citing the party’s stronger grassroots network and larger parliamentary presence.

Free Malaysia Today reported that Bersatu information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, in a Facebook post, clarified that the party had never marginalised PAS or any other member in the assignment of key positions within PN.

He stated that Muhyiddin had personally discussed the matter with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, demonstrating Bersatu’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of all coalition members.

“Before the PN Supreme Council meeting, there was a one-on-one discussion between the Bersatu president and the PAS president,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that discussions were held to address issues related to PAS, including the allocation of key positions within PN and the relationship between the two parties.

Last week, PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar resigned as PN’s treasurer-general, denying that his resignation was linked to any rift within the political coalition.