BANGI, Dec 20 — Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan has called for a moratorium on investigations and prosecutions under Section 233(1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) concerning satire and parody works.

This follows the recent police probe into graphic designer Fahmi Reza.

Syahredzan emphasised the importance of the government’s decision to amend Act 588, which will exclude satire and parody from being classified as ‘false’ under Section 233(1). He described the amendment as a vital step in protecting freedom of expression within the arts and literature.

“Fahmi Reza stated that the drawing under investigation is a form of satire, and satire should not be criminalised. The government’s decision to table an amendment bill to Act 588, which excludes satire and parody from the ‘false’ element in Section 233(1), is a necessary step and will expand the space for democracy in arts and literature,” Syahredzan said in a statement today.

The Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed by both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara in December but has yet to come into force.

The lawyer said the proposed moratorium is intended to respect the legislative intent of the bill while awaiting the finalisation of the amendments.

Syahredzan also reminded authorities that freedom of speech is constitutionally protected and can only be limited in accordance with the law.

Yesterday, Fahmi was summoned by the police for questioning after he shared an illustration on Facebook depicting newly appointed Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman, whom he labelled as the state’s “number one corruptor”.