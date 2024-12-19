KOTA BARU, Dec 19 — A female teaching student from the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) in Besut, Terengganu, perished while 10 others were injured in an accident involving four cars and a trailer on Jalan Gua Musang - Kuala Lipis yesterday.

The 11 IPG students, travelling in four vehicles — two Perodua Axia cars, one Proton X50, and a Proton Saga — were on their way back to the IPG in Besut from Kuala Lumpur.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the fatal accident occurred at 6:45 am at kilometre 16 of the trunk road.

He said preliminary investigations found that a trailer driven by a 28-year-old man from Kuala Lipis, Pahang, was headed to Gua Musang, Kelantan. The trailer lost control and collided with the right side of the four vehicles travelling on the left side of the road.

“As a result of the collision, the driver of the Proton X50 sustained head injuries, and the front passenger suffered minor injuries. One rear passenger was injured, while another died at the scene,” he said.

“The driver of the Perodua Axia sustained severe head injuries, while six other students only sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sik said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving resulting in death.

According to Sik, the body of the deceased was sent to Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem, while the other victims received treatment at the same hospital.

He said further investigations are ongoing, and police are requesting anyone with information regarding the accident to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Gua Musang district police headquarters at 09-9121222 or the investigating officer at 013-3010408. — Bernama