KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The police are investigating 24 reports from people claiming to have been cheated of RM454,450 in travel packages to South Korea allegedly operated by a local influencer and entrepreneur.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the probe was being made under Section 420 of the Penal Code, and some cases had been referred to the Consumer Claims Tribunal under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for action under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599).

In a statement issued today, he advised all victims to lodge reports at any police station.

To prevent similar travel package scams, Ramli urged the public to verify the registration of travel agencies through the official portal of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture at www.motac.gov.my/semakan/.

“This simple step is crucial to avoid falling victim to travel package scams offered by unregistered companies,” he said.

Since last Monday, a video has gone viral on social media featuring a woman claiming to be a victim of an alleged scam by the influencer and entrepreneur who operated a travel agency in South Korea.

In the video, the woman claimed that she and her group were “stranded” at the airport as there were no return flight tickets to Malaysia as promised by the entrepreneur.

She claimed to have been informed later that there were technical issues in booking the tickets. — Bernama