KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Taiwan police recently arrested a Malaysian influencer, initially reported missing while traveling in Taiwan.

According to New Straits Times (NST), a Taiwan paper, ETtoday News, reported that officers from Yuanlin Police Station in Changhua County on December 11, detained a 31-year-old Malaysian influencer with the same surname as the missing individual. Authorities later confirmed the detainee’s identity as Hu Chang Mun, who is now in custody.

The paper stated that Hu is accused of acting as a money mule for a fraud syndicate during his visit. He was reportedly involved in an investment scam targeting a 40-year-old Taiwanese woman, who suffered significant financial losses after joining a fraudulent “investment platform with guaranteed profits” promoted on social media. The victim filed a police report after realising she had been scammed.

It was reported that the arrest occurred during Hu’s third in-person meeting with the victim, where he was set to collect NT$2 million (approximately RM276,000).

Police intervened — seizing cash, a work phone, and other evidence. Hu, dressed in a suit and glasses, appeared shocked at the time of his arrest.

During questioning, Hu claimed he was unaware of his involvement in a fraud syndicate. He stated he had travelled to Taiwan under a visa-free programme and was told he could earn money while travelling, with free accommodation and meals provided.

Police have charged Hu with fraud, money laundering, and violations of banking laws. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

According to NST, earlier reports suggested Hu was travelling with a “mysterious man” and had informed his parents he would extend his trip before going missing. Concerned, his parents held a press conference, pleading for his safe return.