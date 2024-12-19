KOTA BARU, Dec 19 — A war bunker, believed to date back to the British-Japanese era over 80 years ago, has become exposed after a landslide uprooted a huge tree on a bank of the Kelantan River here.

The bunker, located close to a condominium block and a hotel along Jalan Post Office Lama, was discovered last Monday, according to the Chairman of the State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee, Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor.

The state government would preserve the bunker, which served as a military defence post during World War II, and turn it into a tourist attraction for future generations to appreciate although they did not experience wars, he told Bernama today.

“From observation, the bunker has been affected by floods numerous times, but its structure has remained intact,” he said.

The British-Japanese era bunker that was discovered after a landslide along the Kelantan River in Kota Baru December 19, 2024. — Bernama pic

Kamarudin said the state government would request the museum authorities to conduct a study aimed at turning the bunker into a tourist attraction because, due to its location near the river, it could become a spot for visitors to relax and enjoy themselves after taking a look at a piece of history.

He also said that he would request the Islamic City of Kota Baru Municipal Council and the Public Works Department to include the bunker in plans to enhance the Kelantan River bank landscape.

“We will work to ensure that both the state and national museums take an interest in preserving this bunker and turning it into a tourism product for the state,” he said.

The landslide area near a riverbank, close to an apartment and accommodation centre, in Kota Baru December 16, 2024. — Bernama pic

A long-time resident of Kota Baru, Hasbullah Deraman, 39, said he never knew there was a bunker in the area, a public recreation spot.

“I was quite surprised when informed that a war bunker had been discovered after part of the Kelantan River bank collapsed. I usually jog in the area in the evenings and never realised that there was a bunker here,” he said.

Trader Ahmad Abu Hassan, 44, said he also had no idea about the bunker’s existence, as the area only appeared to have a large tree and dense undergrowth.

“People are unaware of this war relic because it was hidden behind a huge tree that was uprooted due to the riverbank collapse,” he added. — Bernama