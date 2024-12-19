KOTA BARU, Dec 19 — The Kelantan Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued a notice terminating the flood warnings in six districts in the state.

In a statement, it said that the six districts are Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Kota Baru, and Tanah Merah.

It added that information and warnings will continue to be disseminated to disaster management agencies, the media, and the public via https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website and the Facebook page @PublicInfoBanjir. — Bernama