IPOH, Dec 19 — The Communications Ministry will monitor and take additional measures if any social media platforms fail to enforce their own age restrictions for users.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this follows the introduction of social media platform licensing, which will come into effect on Jan 1 next year.

He noted that most social media platforms currently set a minimum user age of 13 years.

“We want to see how they enforce this age restriction based on the standards they have already established.

“If they fail or the enforcement is unsatisfactory, we will consider additional measures,” he said during a press conference at the Perak Economic Outlook 2025 Programme here today.

He was responding to a question about whether Malaysia would follow Australia’s move to ban children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms.

Fahmi explained that his ministry leaves the enforcement of age restrictions to the social media platforms themselves to ensure policy stability, as the government does not want to curb freedom of expression.

“I take note of views like those of Dr Apurva Sanghi (Lead Economist for Malaysia at the World Bank) on policy stability. This is because we have discussed these issues with all social media platforms, and these platforms are huge and make billions of ringgit every year from Malaysia.

“Our discussions have been consistent from the start, and we want to provide that kind of policy stability and visibility so that the top management of these companies understands.

“We do not want to restrict freedom of expression; we want to restrict freedom of criminals from using these platforms. That’s what we aim to address,” he added.

Fahmi said social media and internet messaging platforms with at least eight million users are now in the final stages of registering for the Class Licence for Applications Services Provision under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“There are several platforms. I received an update yesterday — some have requested clarification on certain matters, and others are in the process of preparing legal documentation.

“I have requested that all platforms be contacted and provided feedback by today because we want to ensure they are registered. We don’t want a situation where we are forced to take strict legal action,” he said.

He said the government understands that many users benefit from social media platforms, including for business purposes, and there is no intention to shut down any of these platforms.

“However, we also do not want these platforms to continue being misused by criminals.

“For example, yesterday there was a report in the New Straits Times, and I was informed by Berita Harian about widespread paedophilia-related sexual crimes against children on several platforms,” he added. — Bernama