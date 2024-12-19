KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Civil servants who opted into the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) received their first salary increase today, following a long-awaited salary adjustment under the scheme.

Many expressed their happiness and gratitude to the MADANI Government for implementing this adjustment, marking the first review in 12 years.

Desmi Hartati Anuar, a 42-year-old teacher, described the salary increase as a blessing, coinciding with the arrival of her first child after nearly 15 years of waiting to become a mother.

“My child was born on August 19 and is now four months old. My husband, who is also a civil servant, and I hope this salary increase will allow us to save more for our child’s education,” she said in an interview with Bernama.

She added that the raise would also help ease her family’s financial burden, especially after recently purchasing a new home.

For Netty Muhalizza Mohd Fadzil, the salary adjustment comes at the perfect time, especially for civil servants with school-going children.

“Next week marks the start of the school holidays, so many parents will need to prepare for the new school term in January. Additionally, some may also want to start planning for Eid celebrations,” said Netty, who works at a public university.

The National Union of Government Pharmacy Assistants, Peninsular Malaysia, through a post on its Facebook page, stated that the salary adjustment will alleviate financial burdens and provide much-needed support to civil servants during these challenging economic times.

“With this increase, we encourage everyone to avoid lifestyle inflation, reduce existing financial commitments, and spend wisely. The extra income can be used to support our families and bring them happiness,” it said.

Some of the civil servants also took to social media to express their excitement and gratitude for the new salary rates.

“Good morning SSPA salary. It’s sweet,” said Hilary Brody on her Facebook page.

“Alhamdulillah... thank you MADANI government. In addition to civil servants getting a salary increase, pensioners also get an increase in their pension rates,” said Zairi Suboh on his Facebook page.

Under the SSPA, officers in the Implementing, Management and Professional groups will receive a phased salary adjustment of 15 per cent; eight per cent in Phase 1 starting December this year, and seven per cent in Phase 2 starting January 2026.

The Top Management group, however, will receive a salary adjustment of five per cent, with four per cent in Phase 1 and three per cent in Phase 2. — Bernama