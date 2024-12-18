KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has apologised for smoking in a prohibited area and expressed his readiness to pay the compound to be imposed by the Health Ministry.

Mohamad acknowledged his mistake and said he had received a notice regarding the violation from health officials earlier today, according to a Berita Harian report.

“I received the notice this morning from health officers from the Seremban Health Office and handed over the notice.

“If this causes concern and becomes an issue for the public, I sincerely apologise, and I will pay the compound that will be imposed,” he said after attending the handover ceremony of Malaysia’s contribution to Palestine under the Jordanian Government Initiative in Putrajaya.

In an earlier report, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the incident and said that officers from the Seremban District Health Office had been authorised to issue the notice of offence to Mohamad.

Dzulkefly, through his official account on X, said the Foreign Minister’s office had been informed about the matter.

Asked about the amount of the compound, Mohamad said it has yet to be determined and that the Attorney General’s Chambers would decide.

“I received the notice, and it will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Office to determine the (amount of) compound imposed,” he said.

The incident came to light on social media after a photograph surfaced showing a man, believed to be Mohamad, holding a cigarette among a group of men at a restaurant in his constituency.