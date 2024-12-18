KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has confirmed that officers from the Seremban District Health Office (PKD) will meet with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today to issue a violation notice and impose a compound.

Dzulkefly announced on X that the foreign minister’s office had been informed of the situation.

He added that Mohamad had personally requested the Ministry of Health (KKM) to issue the compound and confirmed that the payment would be made.

Salam Madani Semua Hari ini pegawai diberikuasa dari PKD Seremban akan berjumpa YBM Tok Mat untuk notis kesalahan dan diberikan kompaun.Pejabat YBM telah pun maklum.Jujurnya, YBM DS Muhammad Hassan sendiri minta KKM isukan kompaun ke atas kesalahan tersebut dan... https://t.co/Y4nMvFrULw — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) December 18, 2024

Yesterday, Dzulkefly emphasised that no one is exempt from the Tobacco Control for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), which prohibits smoking in restaurants.

Dzulkefly’s statement followed claims on X that Mohamad had been seen smoking in a restaurant.

In response, Dzulkefly reiterated his commitment to enforcing Act 852, which came into effect on October 1, stating, “No one is above the law.”

The claims were accompanied by a photo, showing an individual believed to be Mohamad holding a cigarette with a group of men at a restaurant during a visit to his constituency.