KOTA BHARU, Dec 18 — Three local men were detained for allegedly crossing the Malaysia-Thailand border via the Pohon Jambu illegal base in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas on Monday.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the men, all in their 30s, were detained at around 4 pm by personnel from the 9th Battalion during Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan.

“The suspects, comprising two passengers and a boat operator, tried to flee. Inspections on them did not uncover any illegal items,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ros Azhan said the suspects were detained under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and were subsequently handed over to the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters for further action.

“The GOF will intensify efforts to curb illegal border crossings,” he added.

Kelantan police recently announced they would begin arresting Malaysians using illegal routes to cross the Malaysia-Thailand border, particularly along Sungai Golok, starting Dec 1. — Bernama