KOTA KINABALU, Dec 18 — Sabah Governor, Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman, received a warm welcome upon his return to the state capital today at Terminal 2 of Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

Musa, who arrived on a government-sponsored private plane, was greeted with a red-carpet reception by several state leaders, senior civil servants, and family members.

Accompanying him were Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya, Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, and his son, Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa.

They were met by state Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arif Mohd Arif, also his son-in-law, along with several state assemblymen and Umno leaders, including Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, and other Barisan Nasional figures.

Outside the airstrip and VIP lounge, supporters — some clad in Umno shirts — held congratulatory banners and chanted “Hidup Tun.”

Sabah Police Chief Datuk Jauteh Dikun estimated that between 4,000 and 4,500 people, including invited guests and well-wishers, gathered to greet the former chief minister-turned-governor.

He noted that the crowd had been underestimated, with around 150 security personnel assigned to manage the influx of visitors, some of whom came from as far as Sandakan.

Musa, 73, returned from Kuala Lumpur after receiving his appointment documents from the King Sultan Ibrahim the previous day.

Tun Musa Aman being greeted by well-wishers at Kota Kinabalu International Airport upon arrival. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation

The reception he received starkly contrasts the criticism that has surfaced online, where several groups have questioned the political motivations behind his appointment.

Organisations like Sabah Muda and Mandiri Borneo have voiced concerns over Musa’s controversial political past and corruption charges, which were eventually dropped.

They argue that other qualified leaders with less contentious histories could have been appointed.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah senior lecturer Associate Professor Bilcher Bala, however, sees the appointment as a strategic move to ensure stability and continuity in Sabah’s governance.

“His extensive administrative experience positions him well to navigate the state’s complexities. His appointment has garnered congratulations from various political leaders, including those from PH, signalling broad acceptance and support for his role,” he said.

Bala added that this support was crucial for fostering unity and collaboration among political factions in Sabah, which is essential for the smooth running of the state’s governance.

Musa, who began his career as a businessman, served as Sabah’s longest-serving chief minister for 15 years before being ousted after the 2018 general election.

Following his removal, he largely stayed out of the political spotlight until his recent appointment as Governor.

It is not uncommon for former Sabah chief ministers to assume the governorship, though their tenure was previously limited to two terms (eight years). The term limit was removed in 2019 during the two-year Parti Warisan Plus administration.

Previous Sabah governors, including Tun Mustapha Harun in 1963, Tun Fuad Stephens in 1973, Tun Mohamad Said Keruak in 1987, and Tun Sakaran Dandai in 1995, all had stints as chief ministers before assuming the governorship.

Musa succeeds Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, who held the position for 14 years.

Musa’s tenure as chief minister ended controversially when Juhar replaced him with political rival Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal. After unsuccessfully attempting to retain his position, Musa left for London, citing medical treatment while seeking to legally challenge Juhar’s move.

In 2020, Musa tried to reclaim the chief minister role, claiming to have the support of the majority of state assembly members. However, Shafie called for a snap election before Musa could make a move.

Musa was unable to contest in the 2020 state snap elections, as the Umno state leadership, led by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, did not select him as a candidate.

Since then, Musa had remained relatively quiet politically, though rumours of his return to a public office role had circulated.

His appointment as governor is now seen as a political move aimed at either uniting or strengthening Sabah’s fractured political landscape.