KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Twelve students from a public higher education institution (IPTA) have been arrested in connection with a brutal assault using blunt objects at a residential college last Sunday.

According to Kuala Terengganu Acting Police Chief Superintendent Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail, the male suspects, aged between 20 and 22, were detained at the institution yesterday at around 6pm.

The suspects were brought to court this morning and remanded for four days.

Harian Metro reported that the arrests followed a police report filed by the victim’s father, who claimed his 20-year-old son had been repeatedly assaulted by several students at the dormitory between 1am and 5am on Sunday.

The victim is said to have sent images of his injuries to his father in Melaka at 10:50pm on Sunday.

This prompted his father to travel to Kuala Terengganu the following day. He then took his son to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) for treatment, where he was later admitted.

Police confirmed to the national daily that the victim sustained bruises and internal injuries from being struck with blunt objects on his arms, waist, chest, stomach, and leg.

Authorities also seized weapons believed to have been used in the assault.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possession of deadly weapons during a riot.