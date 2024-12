KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Terengganu, Pahang and Johor effective until Friday.

It said in a statement today that the condition was expected to occur in Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin in Pahang as well as Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru in Johor.

A similar condition was expected to occur in Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah) and Sabah (Pantai Barat (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat) from tomorrow until Dec 22. — Bernama