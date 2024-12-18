PASIR MAS, Dec 17 — Almost 2,000 residents from nine villages have been severely affected after the collapse of a key bridge near Kampung Rong Chenok here, swept away by strong flood currents at the end of November.

Mukim Rong Chenok Mosque Imam Muda, Muhammad Zahir Johari, said the bridge, built in 1988, served as the main link for residents to access Pasir Mas town.

“The recent floods caused nearly 100 metres of the bridge to collapse, affecting the community, including 120 secondary school students and 200 Tahfiz students,” he said.

“Villagers now have to rely on a 30-kilometre alternative route via Jalan Kampung Bukit Panau and the Tanah Merah-Pasir Mas Highway, which takes 30 minutes instead of the usual 15,” he added.

“During floods, we are completely cut off as the alternative route in Kampung Kuang also gets submerged. We urge the government to resolve this issue urgently,” Muhammad Zahir said.

Meanwhile, resident Muhamad Fakruddin Yusuf, 45, said the bridge collapsed due to floodwater currents and debris buildup beneath it.

“The pressure from floodwaters and debris, such as grass caught at the base, ultimately caused the collapse,” he said. — Bernama