PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Malaysia’s commitment to the Palestinian cause is a cornerstone of its foreign policy, grounded in international law, humanitarian law, and human rights, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said Malaysia stands firm with the Palestinian people in their pursuit of self-determination, freedom, and independence.

“Malaysia remains steadfast in championing their (Palestinian) cause for freedom, dignity and justice, and will continue to advocate for their rights on every platform,” he said during the presentation ceremony of a US$5 million contribution to Palestine under the initiative of Jordan at Wisma Putra here Wednesday.

At the event, Mohamad presented a US$5 million mock cheque to the ambassador of Jordan to Malaysia, Dr Ismael Maddallah Suliman Maaytah.

Mohamad described the situation in Palestine as “one of the defining issues of our time” with the tragic loss of innocent lives, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis demanding an urgent attention and collective moral responsibility.

For decades, he said Palestine has symbolised not only a geopolitical conflict, but also the fight against oppression and inequality.

“As we stand here, Palestinians are enduring untold suffering. As winter sets in, more than 80 per cent of Palestinian infrastructure has been destroyed or severely damaged. With the Rafah crossing closed, there is an urgent need for critical humanitarian aid such as blankets, warm clothing, food, clean water, and shelters.”

Mohamad reaffirmed Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people as they strive for their right to self-determination and freedom, including the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. — Bernama