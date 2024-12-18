KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A total of 56 cases of fraudulent halal logos and certificates, involving RM1.813 million worth of seizures, have been reported as of Monday (Dec 16) this year, said Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh.

She said that the offences were committed under the Trade Descriptions (Definition of Halal) Order 2011 and the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.

Over 800,000 inspection operations have been carried out throughout the year, and RM140,500 in fines have been issued to those found in violation.

“This enforcement is carried out daily by more than 2,000 officers who are diligently performing their duties,” she said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Salehuddin Saidin regarding the frequency of enforcement and actions taken against food and beverage products to protect the welfare of Muslims.

In response to a question from Senator Datuk Dr Azhar Ahmad regarding the efforts by the KPDN to combat halal logo fraud and certification, particularly among non-Muslim food and beverage businesses, Fuziah said that the ministry is collaborating with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and state Islamic Religious Departments to strengthen enforcement.

“Non-Muslim establishments that display Quranic verses, symbols of mosques and the Kaaba, or use Islamic names such as blessing violate halal definition regulations,” Fuziah explained.

She added that under the Trade Descriptions Act, various actions are being taken to tackle the issue of fraudulent halal logos. KPDN, in collaboration with JAKIM and the state Islamic Religious Departments, is intensifying enforcement efforts through periodic inspections of food and beverage establishments and processing factories.

Fuziah also outlined the penalties for offenders: individuals caught using counterfeit halal logos or operating without a valid halal certificate face fines of up to RM100,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both. Companies may be fined RM200,000 for a first offence, with subsequent violations carrying fines of up to RM500,000. — Bernama