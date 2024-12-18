KOTA BARU, Dec 18 — Police arrested a courier of orchid plants on suspicion of smuggling 290 ornamental plants, worth an estimated RM580,000, from Thailand.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the 29-year-old local male suspect was arrested on Monday at 6.30 pm at the Lalang Pepuyu roadblock (SJR) in Tanah Merah.

He said the suspect was found driving a lorry suspiciously during the GOF’s Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan.

“The investigation found that all the ornamental plants were smuggled and intended to be sold in the local market. The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167).

“The suspect and the seized items were taken to Komtak Taman Bakti. The GOF will intensify efforts to curb smuggling activities along the country’s borders,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, police seized two transparent plastic packets containing crystal chunks suspected to be Methamphetamine, worth an estimated RM72,000, at the Cabang Empat Salam SJR, Pasir Mas, on Monday.

Nik Ros Azhan said the seizure was made by a team from Battalion 9 at about 11.45 pm when they noticed a motorcyclist behaving suspiciously during the operation.

He added that the suspect, startled at seeing the GOF personnel, sped off, causing a bag to fall off the motorcycle.

“Upon inspection, two transparent plastic packets containing powder/crystal lumps suspected to be Methamphetamine were found and the substances are believed to have been smuggled in from Thailand.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The seized items were taken to the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters,” he said. — Bernama