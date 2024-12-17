KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — A local woman was detained on Saturday to assist in the investigation of a case involving the alleged abuse and mistreatment of an 11-month-old baby boy at a nursery in Puncak Alam, Selangor, according to police.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the 24-year-old woman, believed to have been working at the nursery for three years, was arrested at the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters at 6.50 pm.

He said police received a report from a local man who found bruises on his son’s cheeks and right ear after picking him up from the nursery at 6.15 pm on Dec 13.

“The man was informed that the bruising was caused by his child falling off a table at the nursery,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Hafiz said the man filed the report after receiving a call from the nursery supervisor, who claimed that one of the staff members caused the bruises, adding that the baby was subsequently taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment.

He said the police also obtained CCTV footage of the alleged incident, adding that statements from four individuals have been recorded to assist in the investigation.

He added that the woman is being placed under remand until Dec 18, and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama