JAKARTA, Dec 17 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to visit Malaysia to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following his official visit to Cairo, Egypt.

“(I) will also stop by Malaysia to meet with Prime Minister (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim,” Prabowo said during a press conference at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta.

He departed for Cairo on Tuesday for an official visit and to attend the D-8 Summit, held from December 17 to 19.

This marks the Indonesian President’s first visit to Egypt since 2013.

“Egypt is a close friend, a strategic partner for Indonesia, and an important country in the Middle East,” said Prabowo.

In Cairo, he is scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Al Ittihadiya Palace.

In addition to bilateral discussions, Prabowo will attend the D-8 summit and assume the role of D-8 Chair for the 2026-2027 term, taking over from the current Chair, Egypt.

Following the summit, he is expected to hold informal meetings with several economic and industry leaders.

“Given the current situation, I believe the D-8 summit is a significant event, which is why I am attending,” he said. — Bernama