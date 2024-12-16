KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Residents of an apartment complex in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya, are enduring hardship after three of the building’s six lifts stopped working nearly two months ago.

The Joint Management Body (JMB) said it lacks sufficient funds to repair the lifts, which were reportedly damaged recently due to vandalism.

“For more than 10 years of living here, the lifts have always had issues, but it’s never been this bad. Personally, I think this year has been the most challenging,” said resident Nurul Azila, 45, when interviewed by Harian Metro.

“If I feel the urge to use the bathroom while waiting, I’d rather drive to find a toilet outside than continue waiting for the lift.

“I pity the children, the elderly, and those with health problems who have to wait so long. Climbing the stairs isn’t an option as I live on the ninth floor,” she added.

Another resident, Mohd Zulkarnain Hassan, 41, said the damage was caused by an unknown individual suspected of deliberately breaking a lift door on the 14th floor.

The perpetrator remains unidentified, although a police report has been lodged.

“The management is even offering a RM500 reward for information that could help the police investigation,” he said.

Mohd Zulkarnain, who has lived at the apartment for 14 years, said the prolonged issue has left residents frustrated.

“Imagine if there’s an emergency or a death; it’s very difficult as only three lifts are working.

“There are over 1,000 units here, and even the three functioning lifts break down frequently. Every day, someone complains about being trapped in a lift,” he said.

A check by Harian Metro at around 6.30pm found residents queuing for long periods to use the lifts, with some chosing to take the stairs instead of waiting.