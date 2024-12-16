KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will allocate an estimated RM261 million in Haj financial assistance for first-time muassasah pilgrims during the 1446H/2025M pilgrimage season.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman said muassasah pilgrims in the B40 group will receive Haj financial assistance of RM17,300 per person from TH, with an additional RM1,000 per person from the government, as reported by Bernama.

“This RM18,300 assistance covers more than half (55 per cent) of the total Haj cost, making the Haj payment for each B40 pilgrim RM15,000,” he said during a press conference here today.

He added that muassasah pilgrims from the M40 group will receive Haj financial assistance of RM9,800 per person, covering 29 per cent of the total Haj cost.

“The Haj payment for M40 pilgrims will be RM23,500,” Syed Hamadah said.

For T20 muassasah pilgrims earning at least RM15,000 monthly, the full Haj cost of RM33,300 per person must be paid.

He said the targeted Haj financial assistance policy aligns with TH’s strategy to gradually reduce subsidies financed through investment returns since 2022, ensuring the financial sustainability of the fund.

“The reduction in Haj financial assistance is fair and aims to safeguard TH’s financial sustainability while minimising its impact on investment returns to depositors.

“Providing good and sustainable returns is one of TH’s core responsibilities,” he said.

He also noted that TH had successfully contained Haj costs for the 1446H/2025M season, maintaining the cost at RM33,300 per muassasah pilgrim.

To manage costs, TH has secured long-term flight contracts despite rising fuel prices.

“Accommodation costs in the holy cities have also risen significantly due to rapid development in Mecca and Madinah, but TH has signed multi-year agreements with hotel operators to ensure stable accommodation prices,” he added.

Meanwhile, Syed Hamadah said offer letters for the 1446H/2025M Haj season will be issued in phases starting today for 31,600 pilgrims.

Prospective pilgrims must complete the Haj payment and pass a medical examination before accepting the offer.