KOTA BARU, Dec 16 — A nearly 50-metre stretch of the Sungai Kelantan river bank collapsed behind an apartment building and hotel on Jalan Post Office Lama, Kota Baru, today.

The collapse caused significant damage to a pedestrian and recreational path, commonly used by locals for leisure activities, which fell nearly 10 metres.

Kota Baru police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said authorities were notified of the incident at approximately 1 pm, and a team was promptly dispatched to the scene.

“The area has been cordoned off to prevent the public from approaching the site. Further investigations are underway, and we advise people not to get close to the collapse, whether to take photos or examine the area closely,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, local resident Che Abdullah Che Mohamad, 69, said he was informed of the collapse by a friend who had passed through the area.

“I was told the incident occurred around 10 am today. It is likely due to erosion from the recent floods. With the strong water currents, I believe erosion at the base of the riverbank caused the soil and sand to wash away,” he said.

Shamsuddin Yassin, 70, expressed his shock at the damage, as he frequently used the pedestrian path for jogging with his wife.

“Immediate repairs are necessary to prevent further erosion and potential damage to nearby structures. My main concern is for the buildings located near the riverbank,” he said. — Bernama