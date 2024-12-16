KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Selangor police are verifying the marriage documentation of a couple whose baby’s body was stored in a private hospital’s fridge in Klang due to unpaid bills.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said investigators are seeking confirmation from the Department of Islamic Affairs to assist in the case, in a report by Utusan Malaysia.

“So far, we have recorded statements from five individuals, including the baby’s parents, two doctors, and a friend of the couple who took the mother to the hospital,” he said when contacted today.

Last week, there were reports that the baby’s body was kept in a refrigerator at a private hospital after the parents failed to settle the bill.

Hussein confirmed that police received a report from the baby’s father and have classified the matter as a Police Inquiry Paper (KEP).

The Klang South District Police Headquarters is investigating the case thoroughly to determine if there are elements of criminality.

On December 14, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the Ministry of Health (MoH) is awaiting an investigation report into the incident.

The ministry said that private healthcare providers are expected to follow the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998, which governs patient treatment and handling of remains.