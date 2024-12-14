SHAH ALAM, Dec 14 — Police will summon representatives of a hospital in Klang implicated in a recent viral incident, where the body of a newborn was allegedly stored in a freezer, to provide a statement.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said a report was lodged by the infant’s father yesterday, and the case has been classified under a police inquiry paper to determine whether criminal elements are involved.

“The South Klang district police headquarters is conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain any criminal elements in this matter and to address the issue appropriately,” he said in a statement today.

Hussein also said that unverified allegations could cause public confusion and urged the public to refrain from misusing social media platforms to spread information that could incite unnecessary concern.

“We appeal to all parties to remain patient as we await the findings of the investigation,” he said.

Allegations from a woman that she was unable to bury her newborn son because the hospital in question did not permit it went viral on social media recently. — Bernama