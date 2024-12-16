KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officially launched Proton’s first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the Proton e.MAS 7, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here.

The launch marked Proton’s inaugural entry into the EV market with the introduction of two models: the e.MAS 7 Prime and the e.MAS 7 Premium.

Priced at RM109,800 and RM123,800 without insurance, respectively, the Prime and Premium models aim to offer a competitive option for Malaysian EV buyers.

The first 3,000 customers will also receive a RM4,000 rebate to commemorate the milestone.

Proton also announced a promotional package valued at RM8,000, which includes a complimentary 7kW home charger, a complimentary V2L adaptor, a competitive 1.98 per cent interest rate, a five-year unlimited internet data plan, a rebate from Carsome for Proton owner trade-ins, and a six-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty.

This photo shows a frontal view of the Proton e.MAS 7 car during its launch at MITEC in Kuala Lumpur on December 16, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Speaking at the ceremony, Anwar commended Proton’s achievements and emphasised the importance of technological advancement in uplifting local vendors.

“I will be happy to see this car to be built in Malaysia, uplifting Malaysian vendors through the transfer of new technologies associated with EVs.

“The launch of Proton’s first EV today is extremely timely and it will be a catalyst that moves us to the next era of low carbon mobility,” he said.

The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Transport Minister Anthony Loke; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; and Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

At the event, Proton chief executive officer Li Chunrong said the launch of e.MAS 7 marks Proton’s first bold step into the EV market.

This photo shows an offset rear view of the Proton e.MAS 7 car during its launch at MITEC in Kuala Lumpur on December 16, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“I promise we have more products coming soon that will appeal to and meet the needs of all Malaysians,” added.

Before its debut, the e.MAS 7 underwent rigorous testing across Malaysia, covering 4,000km, to ensure reliability and performance.

The vehicle boasts a 12-in-1 Electric Drive System producing 160kW of power, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, with a top speed of 175 km/h.

Both models are equipped with an 11kW three-phase AC onboard charger and support 80 kW DC fast charging, enabling a rapid charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

For range-conscious consumers, the e.MAS 7 Premium offers a 60.22kWh battery pack providing up to 410km of WLTP-rated range, while the Prime model features a 49.52kWh battery, offering up to 345km.