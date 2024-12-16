KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The flood situation in Pahang has fully recovered, while in Johor, the number of evacuees seeking shelter in temporary relief centres remains unchanged, at 36, as of this afternoon.

In Pahang, the state Civil Defence Force (APM) director Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman, in a statement, said that the last relief centre, at the Kampung Baru Pertanian Community Hall in the Maran district, was closed at 12.30pm today.

However, he emphasised that the APM and other agencies would remain on standby, due to the unpredictable weather conditions brought by the Northeast Monsoon.

“According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), there is a possibility of another wave of floods, with warnings issued for several areas, including the Jerantut, Kuantan, and Pekan districts in Pahang,” he said.

“We urge local communities to stay vigilant, and monitor changes in weather, river, and sea water levels,” he added.

Meanwhile in Johor, State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that evacuees are still sheltering at the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall in Segamat, which has been operating since November 29.

“The evacuees, from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, have not been allowed to return home, as their residences were inundated by flash floods,” he said in a statement.

He further reported that only one river in the Segamat district, Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, had exceeded the warning level, with a recorded reading of 8.62 metres, though it was showing a downward trend.

He said that the weather conditions in Johor Bahru, Muar, Pontian, Kluang, and Batu Pahat were forecast to be cloudy. Mersing, Segamat, and Kota Tinggi were expected to be sunny, while Tangkak and Kulai were predicted to experience rain this afternoon. — Bernama