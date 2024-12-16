KUCHING, Dec 16 — The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM3,000, in default six months in jail, for damaging his father’s massage machine.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali imposed the fine on Lu Jin Peng, 32, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for a minimum jail term of one year and a maximum of five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a house in Mile 4, Jalan Penrissen at around 10am on December 11, 2024.

According to the facts of the case, Lu’s father, the complainant, returned home to find the house in disarray and discovered Lu in the kitchen using drugs.

When the complainant went to his room, he found his massage machine lying broken on the floor and was convinced Lu was responsible, as only the two of them lived in the house.

Fearing that Lu might become more aggressive and pose a threat, the father lodged a police report that led to his arrest on December 12, 2024.

The estimated loss was RM600.

Investigations revealed that such incidents often occurred whenever Lu consumed drugs.

The case was prosecuted by ASP Arman Ibrahim while Lu was unrepresented. — The Borneo Post