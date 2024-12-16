KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Bukit Aman Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) has launched an investigation into allegations that a policeman made lewd gestures towards a woman, during a protest in the capital on Friday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that, as of now, no official reports have been filed regarding the incident.

He urged the woman involved to come forward and lodge a report, to facilitate further investigation.

“If there are other victims who have experienced similar incidents, they are also encouraged to come forward and file a police report,” he told Bernama today.

Razarudin assured that the investigation would be conducted thoroughly and transparently.

Earlier, a social media post by the woman went viral, alleging that a policeman made lewd gestures towards her, while taking photographs, during the protest on human rights.

The woman further claimed that the officer repeated the gestures multiple times to ensure that they were visible. — Bernama