KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — TikTok has permanently banned the account of activist and graphic artist Fahmi Reza, allegedly due to multiple policy violations.

Fahmi said the ban occurred while he was livestreaming a Student Power lecture session at Universiti Malaya’s campus.

“First, TikTok blocked my live session, then they banned my account altogether. What’s going on, TikTok Malaysia?” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

He shared a screenshot showing that his account was permanently banned for repeated violations of TikTok’s policies.

The exact nature of the policy violations remains unclear.

According to TikTok’s website, users with banned accounts can still log in to submit an appeal.