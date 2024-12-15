BUTTERWORTH, Dec 15 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has issued a stern reminder to party leaders and members about loyalty, cautioning against those who seek quick exits for political survival.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, stressed that BN members should stand by the party, even as their political relevance wanes.

“Don’t feel that when your time is almost up, you look for doors and holes to escape. If one is loyal to the party, the party will know it. one is not loyal to the party, when the time comes, and you want a place, sorry.

“The important thing is to be loyal to the party,” he said during the Penang BN Convention 2024 today.

As Umno president, Zahid warned there is no tolerance for betrayal or disloyalty within the party. While he refrained from naming anyone, he said he is well aware of those who have turned their backs on the party or collaborated with adversaries.

“Who are the ‘gunting dalam lipatan’ (traitors among friends), who stabbed their friends in the back, and who work with the enemies — it is all etched in my mind and heart. We may forgive, but we can never forget,” he was quoted as saying.

NST also reported that Zahid highlighted the need for the coalition to rebuild its grassroots support following its decline from dominance.

“Allah had willed for BN to no longer be the dominant party after 62 years, necessitating collaboration with its partners in the unity government.

“This does not mean we will retreat. Under the present circumstances, we need to strengthen internal unity and go to the ground to win the hearts and minds of the people.

Zahid expressed optimism, stating that the people miss BN’s leadership and regret their past decisions.

“We cannot be complacent and must go all out to win them back. We have a proven record — Umno, MCA, MIC, and Friends of BN,” he concluded.