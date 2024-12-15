KUCHING, Dec 15 — Former TV3 journalist Basri Mohamad, 82, was named ‘Tokoh Wartawan’ at the Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2024 (KJA 2024) held at a hotel here last night.

Basri, who was the private television station’s first video journalist, had a 20-year foray into the world of broadcasting, and was appointed the station’s representative in Sarawak from 1989 to 2009.

At that time, TV3’s news coverage which showcased news and information such as the uniqueness, cultural richness, and traditions of the Land of the Hornbills, was regarded as a bridge for information between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

Apart from that, and in line with TV3’s tagline ‘Berita Terkini, Hiburan Sensasi’ (Latest News, Sensational Entertainment), news from TV3 Sarawak always topped the main bulletin block, including the landslide tragedy at the Ruan Changkul longhouse in Simunjan in 2002 that claimed 16 lives.

Basri said he poured his heart and soul into his work, without counting the cost because what he did was a struggle that required sacrifice.

“Our contributions are something very noble because they are not for ourselves but for the entire community, race, religion and country,” he said after receiving the award from Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

KJA 2024, organised by the Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA), is aimed at recognising and celebrating the excellent work and dedication of Sarawak media practitioners, as well as inspiring them to continue their efforts in seeking truth, justice and accountability in reporting. — Bernama