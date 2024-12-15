KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged that the PKR election process be expedited to facilitate the party’s leadership transition in line with the democratic principles it upholds.

This call was among the key points in his closing speech at the PKR Special National Congress held in Shah Alam today.

The Prime Minister also said the party’s leadership must comprise a combination of both new and seasoned leaders.

“However, young leaders must not act hastily when given a mandate.

“It was the harrowing experiences of past leaders, facing humiliation, oppression and being branded as enemies of the state that have allowed PKR to establish itself firmly today,” he said via Facebook.

The congress, aimed at amending the party’s constitution, was held in a hybrid format to enable participation from delegates in flood-affected states through online platforms.

Anwar also announced that more than two-thirds of the delegates approved the motion to amend the party constitution.

In the same speech, he criticised certain PKR leaders and members of parliament for falling into the opposition’s narratives, even to the extent of showing sympathy for those who have embezzled billions of ringgit in public funds.

“PKR leaders and MPs should immediately counter and refute opposition accusations with facts, such as their failure to safeguard national sovereignty in the Batu Puteh case.

“Leaders must also clarify to the public the shallow sentiments claiming that Malays and Islam are under threat. In reality, only those who have stolen billions of ringgit in public funds feel threatened under the Madani government’s leadership,” he said.

The Tambun MP also reminded all party members and leaders to continue advocating for the people’s welfare, adding that holding positions is not the solution but an avenue to realise the party’s aspirations and struggles. — Bernama