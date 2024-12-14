SUBANG JAYA, Dec 14 – The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) said it received over 29,000 complaints across its platforms as of November, with an average of 2,000 submissions each month.

Deputy mayor Zulkurnain Che Ali reportedly said the city council managed to address complaints promptly despite their high volume.

“When residents file complaints, we respond and resolve them. Our coordination with residents’ associations and the local assemblyman is effective,” he was quoted saying by The Star.

He added that issues like faulty street lights and landscaping are among the most common complaints.

“Many trees in the city have matured, requiring big budgets for pruning or removal. We handle each case on a priority basis.

“With the ongoing monsoon season, we are focusing on trimming trees in high-risk areas,” he reportedly said.

Zulkurnain acknowledged that some larger issues, such as the construction of drains, require more time and resources to resolve.

The complaints were submitted through multiple channels, including WhatsApp, MBSJ’s website, and the Housing and Local Government Complaints Management System (i-Tegur).



