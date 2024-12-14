KOTA KINABALU, Dec 14 — Marine police said they have found the body of a 31-year-old male Chinese tourist underwater near a popular diving spot off Mabul Island in Semporna, Sabah.

The Star reported Semporna police saying the victim, identified as Zhang Cao from Henan, Guangdong, China, was found in a light-coloured T-shirt, shorts, shoes, and with a grey backpack.

“We received a report at 11.33am on Friday regarding a missing male Chinese tourist in the waters near Mabul Island,” Semporna district police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol was quoted saying.

“Acting on this information, the Semporna Marine Police team, with assistance from divers from nearby resorts, conducted a search and found the body at a depth of 17m.”

A cell phone and a few passport-sized photos were found in his bag.

The case has so far been classified as a sudden death.

“We urge anyone who has a missing family member or relevant information to contact us immediately.

“A post-mortem will be conducted within 48 hours if no next-of-kin comes forward to claim the body,” he said.