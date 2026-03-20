KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The aviation sector has long been a male-dominated industry but women are boldly breaking through those barriers, making sacrifices to pursue their dreams, proving that passion and determination know no gender.

It was reported that in 2021, women comprised 4.7 per cent of aircraft pilots globally, 3.1 per cent of aircraft maintenance engineers and 21.1 per cent of air traffic controllers, while in 2022, only six per cent of airline chief executive officers were women.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said that as of March 6, 2026, women make up 36 per cent of total employees at the company.

Tribute to dedication

For Nur Ashikin Mohammad Ariff, 41, the first head of engineering in Malaysia’s aviation industry, who is working at MAG’s subsidiary, Firefly Airlines, her dedication to passion is not merely a word but a testament to her resolve.

Nur Ashikin, who is also the first woman to hold a Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) approved Nominated Post Holder position, said she travelled from Sungai Petani, Kedah, to Subang Jaya, Selangor, during her 15-day postpartum confinement to attend an interview that would mark a historic milestone in her career.

Having just given birth to her second child in 2016, she understood the personal sacrifices involved. Yet, the interview slot had already been fixed, and postponing it would have disrupted critical arrangements on her company’s side.

At the time, Malaysia had just introduced the requirement for the nominated post holder approval, and the process was moving swiftly.

Determined not to falter, she chose to honour both her professional and personal commitments, balancing the demands of leadership with the responsibilities of motherhood.

For Nur Ashikin, being a CAAM-approved post holder is a significant achievement, but it comes with immense responsibility, as she is accountable for critical regulatory and operational functions.

“Holding this position means that if anything happens, you are answerable not just to the company but to the regulatory authorities as well,” she told Bernama and Berita Harian in a recent interview.

As the head of engineering, Nur Ashikin leads a 52-member team, safeguarding staff competency and ensuring strict compliance with aviation regulations, an intricate role where precision is non-negotiable.

Beyond the hangar, she returns home to another equally demanding title: mother of three.

Embracing the dual responsibilities with quiet determination, she draws strength from the steadfast love and support of her family.

Nur Ashikin spoke warmly of her husband’s understanding, a pilot with Malaysia Airlines, who appreciates the unpredictable hours of aviation operations.

“My family is very supportive. My children are grown up, and as a working mother, they understand the responsibilities I carry. Having their encouragement makes it possible for me to lead a team, meet regulatory demands, and navigate the pressures of engineering without feeling alone in the journey,” she said.

MAB Engineering maintenance operator Nurlin Mazlan during a recent interview with Bernama about women in the aviation industry. — Bernama pic

Mind over matter

MAB Engineering maintenance operator, Nurlin Mazlan, 40, believes that women have equal opportunities in the aviation sector.

“The support is there, and I can grow within different roles. There is no bias, or maybe I can say that on behalf of the organisation, no discrimination,” she said.

For Nurlin, managing a diverse team is more than giving directions; it is the challenge of aligning every mind and role with the mission and vision that steer the organisation.

Walking in the same shoes as Nur Ashikin, Nurlin said her biggest support in growing her career and climbing the ladder is her husband, also a licensed aircraft engineer at Raya Airways, whose understanding makes balancing family and work possible.

Do women with families face different challenges compared to men in similar positions?

“In our culture, traditional roles are still preferred. But we are moving progressively, especially in my generation—the millennials,” she said.

Nurlin said that there was no need to break the glass ceiling in the organisation, as there was never a senior manager in operations who was female, so her journey required a shift in mindset instead.

“Women tend to want to be qualified for every job requirement, but this is where we should take that leap of faith and be brave to try something that is outside our comfort zone. That was the change that I made.

“I used to think that I had to tick every box to acquire a role or go up the ladder. But then, my mindset shifted. It has been fruitful and successful. I will just take on the challenge and learn along the way,” she said.

Fulfilling ‘Little Airin’s’ mother’s dream

For Indonesian-born Generation Z and former English teacher, Ryani Airin Putri Wenas, 25, becoming a flight attendant has fulfilled her mother’s long-time ambition.

Airin’s mother, Henny Soagitono, 47, came from a strict background and did not get to pursue a career as a flight attendant, as her mother did not view a career in aviation as a viable career path.

Henny, however, encouraged Airin to pursue her dreams. The full-time housewife guided and inspired “Little Airin” to pursue a career in the skies, to become a professional and a good one at that.

The positive reinforcement was effective. Airin is now a member of the esteemed Malaysia Airlines cabin crew.

“My mom has been grooming me for this career ever since I was little. She strictly emphasised my appearance, such as brushing my teeth every day, keeping it white, neat and clean. It’s no joke for a kid, right?

“My mother told me that small things matter, like avoiding using the phone in the dark because it will ruin my eyes, as well as improving my English,” said Airin.

Malaysia Airlines has welcomed Airin like family, and she is determined to help the company regain the World’s Best Cabin Crew status at the upcoming Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Aspire Future Generations

From the hangar to the runway, these women show that aviation is no longer a field exclusive to men. Through resilience, courage, and the support of their families and mentors, they are not only achieving their own dreams but also paving the way for future generations of women who will follow in their footsteps. — Bernama