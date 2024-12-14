SHAH ALAM, Dec 14 — The parents of a stillborn baby, whose body was allegedly kept in a private hospital morgue freezer in Klang for two weeks, have been urged to come forward to the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) for assistance.

LZS chief executive officer Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini said that the agency is still attempting to track down the couple, as well as the sources who released their story.

However, he mentioned that no response has been received so far.

“We are making efforts to locate them, and if the couple come forward, it will expedite the assistance process. InsyaAllah, we will provide help based on their eligibility, whether under the asnaf gharimin category (hardcore poor who are in debt),” he told reporters after the agency’s Anugerah Asnaf Cemerlang 2024 ceremony at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC), today.

Yesterday, media reported that the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) had not received any reports regarding the incident of a baby boy’s body being allegedly kept for two weeks by a private hospital in Klang.

Its chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said that the MAIS, through its agency, LZS, is currently attempting to trace the parents of the baby involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan reportedly said that the police would summon the representatives of the hospital involved to record statements regarding the incident, which has gone viral.

Hussein added that the police received a report on the matter from the baby’s father yesterday. The case has been classified under police inquiry to determine if any criminal elements were involved.

Previously, the story of the baby boy’s body allegedly being kept in a morgue freezer for two weeks by a private hospital - after the father was unable to pay the hospital bill - went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. — Bernama